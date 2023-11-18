Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05-5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.

Maximus Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MMS stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Maximus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other Maximus news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $150,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at $160,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,259 shares of company stock worth $2,120,083. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Maximus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Maximus by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Maximus by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

