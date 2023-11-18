Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05-5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.
Maximus Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of MMS stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Maximus Increases Dividend
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Maximus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.
Insider Transactions at Maximus
In other Maximus news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $150,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at $160,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,259 shares of company stock worth $2,120,083. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Maximus
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Maximus by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Maximus by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
