Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Trading Up 3.5%

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.90 and last traded at $81.56. Approximately 270,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 328,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Maximus in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Maximus Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 45.63%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,083 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

