MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MBIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. MBIA has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 4,838,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 103,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,471,000 after purchasing an additional 290,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MBIA by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,485,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,255,000 after buying an additional 65,720 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in MBIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,942,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in MBIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

