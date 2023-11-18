Mcashchain (MCASH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.47

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Mcashchain has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Mcashchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Mcashchain has a market cap of $20.24 million and $0.47 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mcashchain Profile

Mcashchain’s genesis date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain. Mcashchain’s official website is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.03106692 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mcashchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mcashchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mcashchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

