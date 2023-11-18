McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Increased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.5 %

MKC stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

