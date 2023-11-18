Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

