Meitav Investment House Ltd. Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $234.30 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $744.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

