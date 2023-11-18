Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Meritage Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $19.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $142.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $80.25 and a 1-year high of $152.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average is $130.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTH

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.