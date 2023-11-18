Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Meritage Homes has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $19.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $142.55 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $80.25 and a one year high of $152.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MTH shares. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Meritage Homes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,680,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.