Metahero (HERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $709,903.86

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $27.17 million and approximately $709,903.86 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

