Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.257 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Methanex Price Performance

MX opened at C$60.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$57.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$48.45 and a 1-year high of C$74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.2633929 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MX

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.