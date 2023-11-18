MetLife (NYSE:MET) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has a $71.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.45.

Get MetLife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.57 on Friday. MetLife has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at $24,276,860,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.