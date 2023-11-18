Michael del Prado Purchases 117 Shares of Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Michael del Prado acquired 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$169.21 ($107.78) per share, with a total value of A$19,798.04 ($12,610.22).
Michael del Prado also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 18th, Michael del Prado purchased 147 shares of Cochlear stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$166.50 ($106.05) per share, with a total value of A$24,475.06 ($15,589.21).
The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
