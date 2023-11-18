Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 334,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 72,974 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 381.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $30.21. The company has a market cap of $226.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.26%. Analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

