Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,226 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $74,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

