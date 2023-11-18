Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,306,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262,479 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $77,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

