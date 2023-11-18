Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,512,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,280 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.86% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $79,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,135.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $116,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $52.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

