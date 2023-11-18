Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 14,077 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485,645 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $102,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $262,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,360,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $262,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,360,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,823.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 671,788 shares of company stock valued at $141,136,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $221.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.25 billion, a PE ratio of 139.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

