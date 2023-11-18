Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 6,032 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $77,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,878,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 42.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 62,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 30.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,457,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,400,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $2,586,106 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.18.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $408.12 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

