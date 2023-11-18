Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,453,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,277 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $86,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.32, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,490. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

