Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,664 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Graco worth $71,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth $35,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.23 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

