Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $100.31 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 56,968 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of DexCom worth $100,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $960,174,000 after buying an additional 170,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DexCom by 22.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $311,815,000 after buying an additional 436,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,752 shares of company stock worth $850,297 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.88. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

