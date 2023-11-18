Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $76.19 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,552 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Workday worth $76,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $231.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.63, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.45 and a 200-day moving average of $221.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.22 and a 1-year high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Workday from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.58.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

