Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $90.11 Million Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,298,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,445 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Livent were worth $90,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Livent by 46.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 7.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

