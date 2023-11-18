Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,984 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.90% of EnerSys worth $84,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 204,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,334,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $88.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $71.15 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. EnerSys’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

ENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

