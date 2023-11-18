Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 33,582 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,582 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $84,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total transaction of $200,631.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,231.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,685 shares of company stock valued at $5,665,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $654.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $659.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $577.93 and a 200 day moving average of $556.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

