Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,646 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $67,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 98.9% in the second quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 39.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 916,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,646,000 after buying an additional 261,568 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $54.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. Bank of America dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.