Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 828,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $80,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treynor Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,650,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 674,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,741,000 after buying an additional 281,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $99.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.08 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

