Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 176,117 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 176,117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Boston Scientific worth $78,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

BSX opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $42.49 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,596 shares of company stock valued at $21,922,137 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

