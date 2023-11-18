Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Insider Michael E. Diamond Sells 3,000 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,932.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MITK opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MITK

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.