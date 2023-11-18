Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Insider Michael E. Diamond Sells 3,000 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,932.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mitek Systems Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of MITK opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Mitek Systems Company Profile
Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.
