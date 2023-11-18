Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Mark Albert Anderson Sells 5,115 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $117,389.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $158,469.50.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.11 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Model N by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Model N by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Model N by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

MODN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

