Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $5.63 on Major Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $48.24 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for about $5.63 or 0.00015446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,055,489 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,574,620 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

