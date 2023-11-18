Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 4,590 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 10,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of EQT by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EQT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.19.

EQT Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $40.36 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

