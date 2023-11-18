Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,461 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average is $91.13. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

