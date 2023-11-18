Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 16,985 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 215.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,062,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 613,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 416,553 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

