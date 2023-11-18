Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

