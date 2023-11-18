Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 21,576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

NYSE ELME opened at $13.20 on Friday. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -118.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Elme Communities Profile

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

