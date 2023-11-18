Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $687,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 195.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average of $114.18.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

