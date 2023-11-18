Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $746,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 28,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 182,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,035,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $178.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

