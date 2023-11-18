Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 29.1% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 260,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 64.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $463,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

SBR stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. The company has a market cap of $897.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.7208 dividend. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $8.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.05%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

