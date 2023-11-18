Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 119 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,752,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

MDY opened at $463.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $500.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.18.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.