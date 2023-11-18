Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 493 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $194,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 125.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,208,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,816 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $128.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average is $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

