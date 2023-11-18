Morgan Stanley Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $135.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXPE. Melius began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.33.

Expedia Group Stock Up 5.1 %

EXPE opened at $136.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $137.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.12.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,140,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Expedia Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Expedia Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,120 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 398 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

