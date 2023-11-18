Morgan Stanley Trims Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Target Price to $5.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OM

Outset Medical Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $259.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 133.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 259.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,089 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its stake in Outset Medical by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,400,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after buying an additional 940,059 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 424.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 937,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 758,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $6,807,000.

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.