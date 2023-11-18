Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.35.

NYSE MOS opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. Mosaic has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

