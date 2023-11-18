Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $11.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $318.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $251.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.01 and a 200-day moving average of $286.24.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

