Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $11.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $318.24 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $978,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $470,994,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,035,000 after purchasing an additional 238,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

