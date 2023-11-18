Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $11.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $318.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.24. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $251.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

