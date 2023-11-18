Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Compass Point increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Mr. Cooper Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.83.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $60.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $1,408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,257,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,171,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,051 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,164.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $1,408,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,257,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,800 shares of company stock worth $4,028,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 44,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,895,000 after acquiring an additional 676,483 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.