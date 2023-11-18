MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI opened at $521.42 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $450.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.83.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

